SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SMBK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,988. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

