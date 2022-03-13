Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

