Snetwork (SNET) Hits Market Capitalization of $902,158.40

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snetwork has a total market cap of $902,158.40 and $18,400.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105018 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork (CRYPTO:SNET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,815,373 coins. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.