Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock valued at $590,548,501. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $180.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.42. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.93 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

