Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Get Sodexo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.