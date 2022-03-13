Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 256.4% in February

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
