SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,223 shares of company stock worth $448,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

