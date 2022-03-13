Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $11,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 279,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sotera Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

