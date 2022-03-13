Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

SO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. 4,415,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southern has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Southern by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Southern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.