Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe Sells 1,875 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

