SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,226 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $46.38.

