SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Reduced by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503,924 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after acquiring an additional 399,627 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,614,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,229. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

