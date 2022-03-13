SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $60.05. 2,036,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

