SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $123.63. 563,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,795. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

