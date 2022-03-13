SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Reduced by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $468.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

