SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $384,832.23 and approximately $521.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,931.20 or 0.99941970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00070233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00249749 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00135929 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00261450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

