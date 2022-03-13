Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,116 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $93.42.

