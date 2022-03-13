Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUSA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 701.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 59,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,259,526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 320,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period.

DUSA opened at $30.96 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

