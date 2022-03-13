Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,220,000 after acquiring an additional 77,687 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

