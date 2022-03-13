Spire Wealth Management Sells 794 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

