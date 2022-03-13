Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. FMR LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,883,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

SDOG stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

