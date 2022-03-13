Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 30th

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Spok has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spok by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spok by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spok by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

