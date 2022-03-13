Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 30th

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Shares of Spok stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Spok has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.94.
Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
About Spok (Get Rating)
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
