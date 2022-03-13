SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTK. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 759,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 546.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 466,974 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.76 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

