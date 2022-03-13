Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

SFM stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,803 shares of company stock worth $2,660,908. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

