SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,963. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

