Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,341 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.