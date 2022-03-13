Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOI opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

