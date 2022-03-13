Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,152 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $4.01 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

