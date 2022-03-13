Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 37,169 Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,169 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Dixie Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 971,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.03 on Friday. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

