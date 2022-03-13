Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,276 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Orion Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

