Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,476 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

