SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.40 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 56,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,438. SRAX has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SRAX by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.