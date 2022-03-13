Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 609.86 ($7.99).

STAN opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.39) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.11. The company has a market cap of £14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

