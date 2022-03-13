StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.
SRT stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
