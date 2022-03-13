StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Get StarTek alerts:

SRT stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in StarTek by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.