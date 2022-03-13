State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Celsius by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Celsius by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

