State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,912,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.