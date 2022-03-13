State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.86 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

