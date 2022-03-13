State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,550. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
WSM stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
