State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,619.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.78 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

