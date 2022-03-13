Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,404,181.28.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$90.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

