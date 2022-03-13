Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.99.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.