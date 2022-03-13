Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).
STVN opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
