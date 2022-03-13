Steven Salaets Sells 10,630 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Salaets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Salaets sold 3,415 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $14,889.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rimini Street by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,569,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

