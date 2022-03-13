Stifel Nicolaus Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$13.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

