Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 6.5%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 17,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,775,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

