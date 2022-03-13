StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

