StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AP stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

