StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.