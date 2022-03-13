StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

