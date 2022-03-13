StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

