StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,137,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

