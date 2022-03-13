StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $900,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

